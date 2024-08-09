Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.08. 4,755,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

