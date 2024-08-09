Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Alector Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 29,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.72. Alector has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
Insider Activity at Alector
In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
