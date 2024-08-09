ALEX Lab Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $42.62 million and $1.11 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALEX Lab alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.11726266 USD and is up 12.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,090,096.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALEX Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALEX Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.