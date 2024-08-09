Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $5.85. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 4,457,975 shares changing hands.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

