Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.78.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $214.15 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $375.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.30. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,746,378,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

