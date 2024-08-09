Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALGS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 210,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18.
About Aligos Therapeutics
