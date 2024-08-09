Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Allakos Stock Up 0.7 %

ALLK traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 106,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,443. Allakos has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Allakos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allakos news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares in the company, valued at $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.