Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Major Shareholder Sells $232,001,015.40 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.4 %
ALGM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 242,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,566. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,595,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 155,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
