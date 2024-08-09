Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Major Shareholder Sells $232,001,015.40 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.4 %

ALGM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 242,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,566. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,595,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 155,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.