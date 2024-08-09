Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Allient has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Allient has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allient to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALNT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56. Allient has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allient will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNT

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.