Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 227,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.