Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $159.06 and last traded at $159.47. Approximately 8,150,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 28,148,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

