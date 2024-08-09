Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Lowered to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,839. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.34). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is -104.76%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 75,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $781,280.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,969,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,084,262.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 313,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,631. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

