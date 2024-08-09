Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $51,193.40 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $89.22 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 991.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,065 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,589,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,096 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

