Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

NYSE AMPS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $502.90 million, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

