Ameren Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %

AEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 421,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

