Ameren Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.
Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.
Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %
AEE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 421,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.
Insider Activity
In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
