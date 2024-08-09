American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 147,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

