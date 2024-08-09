American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
