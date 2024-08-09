American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.22 million, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.17. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $32.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. Analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,468,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 156,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 158.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 76,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3,234.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

