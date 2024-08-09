AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 153,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $896.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.80.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 678,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after buying an additional 97,280 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $23,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

