Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.100-20.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.8 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.3 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.10-20.10 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.89.
Amgen Stock Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
