Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,350. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $137.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

