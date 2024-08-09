Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of RL opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average of $172.14. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

