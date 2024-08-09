Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 895,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.27 million, a P/E ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

