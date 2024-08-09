Analysts Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT at $43.63

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,820,350.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

