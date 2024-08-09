Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price at $6.80

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $4.40 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $648.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

