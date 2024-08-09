Analysts Set Expectations for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million.

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

