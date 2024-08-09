Analysts Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $255.53

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNDY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $215.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 568.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.