Analysts Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $255.53

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.53.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $215.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 568.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $251.48.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
