Analysts Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $56.33

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after buying an additional 155,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

