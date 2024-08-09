AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.56.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

