AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.3 %

AU traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 1,523,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,420. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

