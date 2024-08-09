Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANIX

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

ANIX stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 21,646 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $66,236.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $66,236.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,707.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 25,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,789.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.