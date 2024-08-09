Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $253.99 million and $8.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,755.69 or 0.96966859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054192 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02533101 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $9,465,511.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.