APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,108,115 shares of company stock worth $79,620,489. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in APi Group by 701.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.