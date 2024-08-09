APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) SVP Sells $205,505.85 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $262,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APG opened at $33.71 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. APi Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in APi Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in APi Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

