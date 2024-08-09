Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $11,064,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 150.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 191.2% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

