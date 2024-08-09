Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Acquires $70,200.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 2,005,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,096. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,518,000 after purchasing an additional 881,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 678,905 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3,768.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 348,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 339,156 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

