Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $213.31 on Monday. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average is $191.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.