AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.38. 4,906,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $91.91.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $1,007,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,236,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,711,904.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock worth $1,477,073,771. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

