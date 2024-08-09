Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

ALTM stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Arcadium Lithium has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

