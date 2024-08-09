ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $136.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcBest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.25.

ArcBest Stock Up 2.5 %

ARCB stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

