Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Up 5.8% Following Earnings Beat

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $55.65. 20,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 455,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. Arcellx’s revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,853.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,283. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 143,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.