Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,989,998.15 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 15,677,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

