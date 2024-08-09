Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CEO Antonio Carrillo Acquires 12,125 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 275,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Arcosa by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 161,662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

