Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 13.9 %

RCUS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 827,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.