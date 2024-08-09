Ardor Market Cap Hits $68.24 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $68.24 million and approximately $28.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00035645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

