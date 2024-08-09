argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $537.57

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $537.57 and last traded at $529.54, with a volume of 105475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.37.

argenx Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.75.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

