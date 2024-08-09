Argus Upgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to “Strong-Buy”

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 5,831,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,394. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in GSK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in GSK by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after buying an additional 1,297,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.