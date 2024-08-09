Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $12.66. 2,463,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

