ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 570,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,351,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 179,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,409,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 5,351,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,859,090. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

