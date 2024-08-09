Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Given New $6.25 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.25 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Arko alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arko

Arko Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 343,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,125. Arko has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $718.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arko by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arko by 15.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.